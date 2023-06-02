"RHEA RIPLEY WATCH OUT!!!" - Fans back 33-year-old WWE star to win the Money in the Bank briefcase this year

Rhea Ripley has been one of the top women in WWE for a long time. With the SmackDown Women's Championship around her waist, she is right now on top of her game. However, her reign could be threatened if Iyo Sky wins the Money in the Bank briefcase this year.

Iyo Sky made a blockbuster return to WWE on July 30, 2022, at SummerSlam. She aligned herself with Bayley and Dakota Kai to officially form Damage CTRL. The trio confronted Bianca Belair, who was the RAW Women's Champion at that time.

Her main roster debut came in a match against the EST of WWE, but it ended in a no-contest following interference from Asuka. Since then, she has twice won the women's tag team titles, winning the championship gold with Dakota Kai.

This was not her first title win in the Stamford-based company. As part of NXT, she won the NXT Women's Championship and the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship on one occasion each.

In recent weeks, there have been hints of dissension between Bayley and the Japanese star. With a victory at Money in the Bank, Iyo Sky would be catapulted to the main event scene. Possessing the briefcase would allow her to challenge for any title she wishes. Some fans feel she's the favorite for the women's ladder match.

Rhea Ripley has never defeated Iyo Sky in WWE

Rhea Ripley has never faced Iyo Sky in a singles match on the WWE main roster. It can be owed to the fact that they have wrestled on separate brands since the 33-year-old star returned from injury at SummerSlam 2022.

However, the two super-talented women have crossed paths while in the black and gold brand. Their first match came in the Mae Young Classic 2018 Semi-Final, and Iyo Sky came out on top. Their subsequent singles match took place nearly two years later, on May 18, 2020, in NXT, ending in a no-contest this time.

Their first and only title match took place six months later. Iyo Sky was the NXT Women's Champion, and Rhea Ripley challenged her for the gold. After an excellent match that kept fans on the edge of their seats, the Damage CTRL member retained her title at the WWE Performance Center.

Fans would look forward to their rematch on the main roster nearly three years later.

