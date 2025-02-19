Rhea Ripley will face blockbuster name at WrestleMania 41? WWE HoFer believes

Rhea Ripley is the face of WWE, and she's set to enter WrestleMania as the Women's World Champion for the second time. Recently, Bubba Ray Dudley stated that he wants Bianca Belair to win the upcoming Elimination Chamber match and face Mami.

Ad

Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley are no strangers to each other, as they've wrestled on countless occasions when they were introduced to the company. However, times have changed, and both stars have accomplished a lot in their respective careers without crossing paths on the main roster.

Speaking on Busted Open, WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley (aka Bully Ray) stated that he wants Bianca Belair to win the upcoming Women's Elimination Chamber match. The veteran also believes that the management needs to invest more in The EST, and it's time to wrap her run in the women's tag team division heading into WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Trending

"Bianca Belair has all of the athletic abilities, and I think Bianca and Rhea [Ripley] would be really, really good. It's time for WWE, in my opinion, to get behind Bianca a little bit more and start showing us what lies beneath the surface and not just the tip of the iceberg with Bianca. It's time to get her dirty; it's time to gritty her up a little bit," Dudley said. (From 01:45 to 02:10)

Ad

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

Check out the podcast below:

Ad

Rhea Ripley won't compete at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

Elimination Chamber is the final stop on The Road to WrestleMania 41, and a couple of challengers will be decided at the event as superstars will compete in the gruesome structure to earn a shot at the WWE Championship and the Women's World Championship.

Meanwhile, Royal Rumble winners Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair have made their picks, which means the matches are locked to take place at The Show of Shows. Later, it was revealed Tiffany Stratton would team up with Trish Stratus to take on Nia Jax and Candice LeRae in the Canadian PLE.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, that's not the case with Mami, as she has no challengers or ongoing storyline on WWE RAW. Ripley is highly likely to miss the event, as she has a title match scheduled against IYO SKY in March 2025 after the event. It'll be interesting to see if SKY can enter WrestleMania as champion for the second time.

While using any quotes from the article, please credit Busted Open and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback