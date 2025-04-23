Rhea Ripley will have major match against 3-time World Champion next, says ex-WWE star; it's not IYO SKY

A former WWE star recently predicted that Rhea Ripley won't have a match against IYO SKY after WrestleMania 41. Instead, it will be a feud between Ripley and a three-time Women's Champion, which will eventually lead to a big match at SummerSlam later this year.

Mami failed to regain the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41. The Genius of the Sky successfully defended her title after hitting an Over the Moonsault on Bianca Belair while she was trying to pin Ripley. It was a critically acclaimed Triple Threat contest that arguably put the three stars over in many different ways.

On the latest episode of The Stevie Richards Show, the ex-WWE star reviewed WrestleMania 41 and had nothing but praise for the trio of Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, and IYO SKY. Richards predicted that Ripley and Belair would start a singles feud, with the winner possibly facing SKY at SummerSlam in August 2025.

"I believe this was booked right for one reason, IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, but mainly Rhea and Bianca, who can afford to do the job if the other goes over. How about if neither go [sic] over and you continue with IYO SKY, who needs the belt to get more over? Rhea and Bianca right now, they have a singles match. They can go off on each other, winner gets a title shot at SummerSlam is my prediction. But this was an excellently booked match," Richards said. [2:14 - 2:45]

Stevie Richards also called it a "perfect match" because Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, and IYO SKY had a chance to shine during the showdown. He felt nothing was overdone, and each star had something going on during the contest. Though Richards seemingly preferred an improved finish, it wasn't a big deal for him.

Rhea Ripley helped IYO SKY and Stephanie Vaquer on WWE RAW

On the RAW after WrestleMania, IYO SKY was confronted by NXT Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer. It led to a one-on-one match, which was a dream showdown for die-hard fans. Things were going smoothly before Roxanne Perez and Giulia interfered to attack the champs.

Rhea Ripley came out to make the save, forcing Perez to retreat. Giulia was smarter, getting out of the squared circle to avoid getting physical with The Eradicator. Mami then picked up the Women's World Championship and handed it to SKY.

It will be interesting to see if Ripley gets another crack at SKY or if there will be a new challenger post-WrestleMania 41.

