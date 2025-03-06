Rhea Ripley will have a major match at WrestleMania 41, says ex-WWE star, following her shocking loss to IYO SKY

Rhea Ripley's title reign came to a shocking end on WWE RAW when she lost the Women's World Championship to IYO SKY. Meanwhile, former NXT star Matthew Rehwoldt (fka Aiden English) thinks there's a major match in the works for the former champion heading into WrestleMania 41.

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, IYO SKY did the impossible heading into the Las Vegas PLE, as she dethroned Rhea Ripley and won the Women's World Championship. However, this might not be the end of The Eradicator's Road to WrestleMania 41.

Speaking on the Rebooked Wrestling podcast, Matthew Rehwoldt stated that Rhea Ripley is not out of the title picture yet, as the management could book a Triple Threat match or a Fatal 4-Way match for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41:

"The way it was done, it makes me think she ain't out of the picture. I don't know if it will be a Triple Threat. I mean, they can throw somebody else and make it a 4 Way. I think Triple Threat would be the most I would want," English said (From 46:30 to 46:42)

IYO SKY made history on WWE RAW after defeating Rhea Ripley

In 2023, IYO SKY reached the top of the mountain on Friday Night SmackDown when she became the WWE Women's Champion. She successfully cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Bianca Belair at SummerSlam. However, she lost the title to Bayley at WrestleMania XL.

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, SKY won the Women's World Championship from Rhea Ripley. By doing so, she made history as she became the first woman on WWE's main roster to hold both iterations of the newly introduced titles in the promotion.

In 2023, WWE discontinued the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships as Rhea Ripley and Asuka received the new titles. It'll be interesting to see how Mami inserts herself into the title picture heading into WrestleMania 41.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Rebooked Wrestling podcast and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

