Rhea Ripley will suffer a rare defeat at Elimination Chamber, believes WWE Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

While Rhea Ripley hasn't lost a singles match in quite a while, a WWE Hall of Famer believes that the tables may turn at Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

The Eradicator is one of the strongest stars in the women's division. An obvious testament to her strength is her victory over Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39. Since then, she has held her Women's World title with an iron grip.

On last week's episode of RAW, Nia Jax and Ripley came face to face, and Adam Pearce scheduled a title match for Elimination Chamber.

Speaking on this week's Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long claimed that Nia Jax would be winning the bout and take away the belt from Ripley.

"I am gonna go with my baby mama, Nia... I really believe so. Don't get me wrong, I am not taking nothing away from Rhea Ripley. This girl is tough as hell, you understand what I am saying? I have watched her in the ring, she ain't no joke. But I am just saying, it's my opinion, and I am not saying because I love Nia Jax or whatever. But I just believe that Nia will take this one." [6:38 onwards]

Another WWE veteran has previously criticized Rhea Ripley's booking

While The Judgment Day member is certainly one of the most powerful pro wrestlers on the roster, Vince Russo believes Rhea Ripley had been booked badly at one point.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo explained that WWE was over-exposing The Nightmare.

He stated:

"I don't know, but like I said man, they are so over-exposing her right now. I mean she was all over this show, that is not good, because if she's all over this show, it's just a matter of time before she means nothing," Russo said.

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for The Eradicator down the line in WWE.

