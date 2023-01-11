Rhea Ripley will win the Women's Royal Rumble match, says 31-year-old WWE Superstar

Rhea Ripley has been The Eradicator of The Judgment Day ever since she turned her back on the WWE Universe in early 2022 and joined the faction under Edge's leadership. Recently, former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion Montez Ford predicted that Ripley will win the Women's Royal Rumble match this year.

Last year, Rhea Ripley ended her partnership with Liv Morgan and joined the dark side under the leadership of the Rated R Superstar. She later became a dominant force and assisted the members of the faction on several occasions, including changing Dominik Mysterio's personality.

Mami has been a staple on the red brand for a while and won championships after arriving on the main roster. Recently, one-half of Street Profits Montez Ford predicted that the Eradicator of The Judgment Day will win the Women's Royal Rumble match in 2023:

"We got some little beef with her little anchovies but I would say Rhea is looking pretty decent right now. She's got the total package. So I would definitely have to predict probably Rhea Ripley." [From 1:02 to 1:15]

Last year, Ripley was one of the final four participants in the Women's Royal Rumble match, which was eventually won by the returning Ronda Rousey.

Rhea Ripley recently defeated Candice LeRae on WWE RAW

Last year, Rhea Ripley spent most of her time on the red brand alongside The Judgment Day and Dominik Mysterio as she turned heel on the main roster after attacking Liv Morgan.

Meanwhile, Candice LeRae made her main roster debut and returned to the company under the new regime, and joined the red brand alongside her husband, Johnny Gargano.

Ripley and Candice LeRae are no strangers to each other, as the two worked on the former black-and-gold brand. They were also on the winning team of the first-ever Women's WarGames match in NXT.

Last Monday, The Judgment Day's Eradicator went up against Poison Pixie in a singles match. In the end, Ripley won the bout with a Riptide and created momentum ahead of Royal Rumble.

