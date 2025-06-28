Rhea Ripley wins brutal Street Fight despite Judgment Day interference

Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez squared off in a Street Fight at WWE Night of Champions 2025. Rodriguez put The Eradicator through a table this past Monday night on RAW.

Ad

Ripley got a great reaction from the crowd in Saudi Arabia during her entrance for the match. Rodriguez controlled the action early and hit Mami with a Fallaway Slam. The Judgment Day member then dodged a Dropkick from the former Women's World Champion and then beat her down in the corner of the ring.

Raquel Rodriguez then tied Rhea Ripley up in the ropes and hit her in the midsection with a kendo stick a couple of times. Ripley battled back and sent Rodriguez flying onto the steel steps outside the ring.

Ad

Trending

Rhea Ripley took off her belt and whipped Raquel Rodriguez with it several times. The 28-year-old followed it with a Razor's Edge in the middle of the ring, but Rodriguez kicked out at two, and the match continued.

Roxanne Perez then showed up and attacked Rhea from behind. Mami fought back and put a trash can on Perez and booted her in the face. Ripley then shifted her focus to Raquel and connected with a massive Riptide off the top rope to pick up the pinfall victory.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for Ripley following her impressive victory at Night of Champions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More

These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!