Former Champion feels working with Damian Priest in WWE was a "happy accident"

Former WWE RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley recently mentioned that she always wanted to work with Damian Priest but never knew how it would come to fruition.

Ripley and Priest embraced their dark side when they united with Edge to form The Judgment Day. During their time with the faction, both stars have emerged as a formidable force on the RAW roster. With the addition of Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio, the faction has been threatening to bring down anarchy on anyone that crosses their path.

In a recent exclusive with Metro, Rhea Ripley said that both stars spoke about working together in interviews. She detailed that it may have happened that someone from the creative team was watching and got the idea to put them together in a faction.

"I think it was just creative. I don’t know if they’ve seen interviews that we’ve done online. I don’t know if they really look at that stuff, because we’ve both talked about it when we’ve had interviews. But at least I know I haven’t brought it up to them at all. I don’t know if Priest did, but I didn’t. I think it was just a happy accident, really." (H/T Metro News)

𝐉𝐱𝐫𝐝𝐲 @JordynT0xicc Never in a million years did I think I'd see Matt Riddle, Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest hanging out in a pool, taking selfies Never in a million years did I think I'd see Matt Riddle, Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest hanging out in a pool, taking selfies 🌚 https://t.co/fGAawLfTCB

The Judgment Day victimised AJ Styles on WWE RAW

It was a tough night out for former WWE Champion AJ Styles this week on Monday Night RAW.

After a social media exchange with Sami Zayn, the veteran faced off with The Bloodline member in a singles competition. However, Solo Sikoa on the outside planted AJ with an apron Uranage while Sami kept the referee occupied. This allowed The Honorary Uce to pick up the win with a Helluva Kick.

After the match, things got worse for the Phenomenal One. The Judgment Day walked down to the ring and tried to recruit AJ. Styles vehemently denied and this enraged the faction, leading to a brutal beatdown in the middle of the ring.

Rhea Ripley got a steel chair and wrapped it around AJ's head before Finn ran at him for a stomp but then stopped. He told Styles that they were friends and 'that's not what friends do.'

Do you think The Judgment Day is one of the most dominant factions currently operating in WWE? Sound off in the comments below.

A wrestling legend is worried that CM Punk may make a major move against AEW. More details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far