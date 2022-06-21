Rhea Ripley out of WWE Money in the Bank Raw Women's title match

Shortly before WWE RAW went on the air, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported that Rhea Ripley was out of the RAW Women's Championship match at Money in the Bank this month. She was originally scheduled to challenge Bianca Belair for the title.

Full details on Fightful Select has learned that Rhea Ripley is out of the Raw Women's Title match at WWE Money in the Bank. A replacement will be determined tonight.Full details on FightfulSelect.com Fightful Select has learned that Rhea Ripley is out of the Raw Women's Title match at WWE Money in the Bank. A replacement will be determined tonight. Full details on FightfulSelect.com https://t.co/Mekdnug2wg

This report has now been confirmed as Monday Night RAW opened with Belair coming to the ring and informing the crowd that Ripley would not be medically cleared for their MITB title match.

A Fatal Five Way match will determine the new contender for WWE Money in the Bank

Following her announcement, Belair declared that five different women - Becky Lynch, Asuka, Liv Morgan, Carmella, and Alexa Bliss - would be in a Fatal Five Way bout to determine who The EST would face at the premium live event in two weeks.

All five stars came to the ring to hype up the match - including a hilarious reference to James Ellsworth from Alexa Bliss to Carmella - before the show went to commercial break. As of this writing, the match has just started.

