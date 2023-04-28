"RHEA WHAT," "Stop it" - Fans go wild as Rhea Ripley savagely mocks popular WWE star

SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley is set to defend her title at WWE Backlash. The 2023 Royal Rumble winner took to Twitter to reveal how she talks to her opponent for the premium live event.

Ripley is currently one of the most popular stars in the women's division. She has proven herself to be a solo star and is busy helping build Judgment Day as the most dominant faction in the company.

Judgment Day's rivalry against LWO has led her to a singles rivalry against Zelina Vega. The former Queen's Crown winner is looking to pull off a big upset at Backlash and win her first singles title in the company.

The size difference between Ripley and Vega is remarkable, and it has allowed them to put on some good matches. However, The Eradicator recently took to Twitter to mock Vega's height.

She tweeted a popular meme claiming that it's how she talks to Zelina Vega. Her savage remarks drew a great reaction from the WWE Universe.

Most fans saw the humorous side of the tweet. One fan even asked her to stop roasting her opponent. A few asked SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley to talk to them the same way.

Zelina Vega will get the opportunity of a lifetime at WWE Backlash. She could pull off a major upset at the event to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

WWE could look to set up a WrestleMania 40 main event for Rhea Ripley in the upcoming draft

The 2023 WWE Draft is currently one of the hottest topics in all of wrestling. Fans can't wait to see where their favorite superstars end up following the event.

The creative team could tease a big match in the draft on SmackDown or RAW. Fans could see Bianca Belair move to SmackDown, while Rhea Ripley could remain on RAW.

Ripley and Belair could then trade their titles in a segment that could ignite a rivalry between them. Fans could then see tensions rise between the two top women, leading to the main event of WrestleMania 40.

Fans can't wait to see a women's main event on the second night of WrestleMania someday, and Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley could become the first women to do so next year.

