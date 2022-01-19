"I should've been scared but I wasn't" - Rhyno opens up on former WWE Champion taking him under his wing

Former WWE Superstar Rhyno recently opened up about one of the times the Big Show scared him while they were out at a restaurant or bar.

Rhyno was a part of WWE for over a decade in two different stints and used to travel with the Big Show during their time together in the promotion.

Speaking on the Talk’n Shop podcast, the ECW original revealed that the former WWE Champion used to pay for his meals and drinks.

“He would pay for the meals, and I’m like, ‘Show, you don’t have to do that,'" Rhyno recalled. "He goes, ‘I know I don’t, you’re traveling with me, so I’m going to take care of you.' And I’m like, ‘that’s really f****ng cool’. So we ended up sneaking a bill, very few times, I’ve been in situations where I should’ve been scared but I wasn’t. This time, I was scared."

Rhyno also talked about the time he got on the wrong side of the giant because he helped pay for him at a bar once.

“Because we were sitting at a bar, right, he was sitting at the end, it was myself, Paul and Nunzio," Rhyno continued. "We buzzed the waitress, or the bartender, I go, ‘give us the bill’. So we picked up the bill. He asked for it, and they go, ‘oh no, they took care of it’. He literally leans over, looks at us, and goes, ‘thank you, but never do that again’. And I go, ‘sh**, I’m scared.'" (h/t: Wrestling Inc.)

Rhyno left WWE in 2019 after his contract expired

Rhyno made an unannounced return to Vince McMahon's promotion in 2015 during a NXT taping to begin his second stint with the company. After he spent a few weeks defeating local competitors, the powerhouse explained that he was in NXT to win the top prize.

But he failed to capture the gold and subsequently moved up to the main roster, where he joined fellow ECW legends The Dudley Boyz and Tommy Dreamer. The highlight of the veteran's second run was his tag team run with Heath Slater. The duo was constantly part of fun segments on the blue brand and even managed to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championship.

After a few sporadic appearances on RAW, Rhyno left the promotion in WWE. He then returned to IMPACT Wrestling, and he has been regularly featured there ever since.

