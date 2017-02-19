WWE News: Rhyno talks about his political aspirations and how it would affect his run in WWE

Rhyno is a former ECW Champion.

by Suyash Maheshwari News 19 Feb 2017, 16:02 IST

A double role for Rhyno in the future?

What’s the story?

ESPN recently spoke with Rhyno regarding his political aspirations and whether he would still be working with WWE had he become a state representative for the 15th District.

Here is what he had to say:

“WWE said they would have worked with me 100 percent. The company feels whenever you're trying to do something in a positive light to help out your community -- WWE always are appreciative of that. They were definitely willing to work around my schedule. I may not have been able to do all the shows but I definitely would still be part of the WWE family.”

He also mentioned his desire to run for the Michigan House of Representatives again.

In case you didn’t know....

Terrance Guido Gerin popularly known as Rhyno, won the Republican primary in his run for the Michigan House of Representatives last year. However, he lost to Democratic primary winner Abdullah Hammoud in November's general election after falling short of a little over 8000 votes.

The heart of the matter

During the interview, Rhyno asserted that he wouldn’t have necessarily left WWE had he won the November elections. On the contrary, Rhyno stated that he would have worked with the WWE so that he could be both - a pro wrestler and a state representative.

In addition to it, Rhyno proclaimed himself to be a people’s person. He said that he had no problem in putting himself out there for the people as he already does that every week.

What’s Next?

Rhyno said that he still attends city council meetings or watches them online if can’t be there in person. He further added that he would run again for political office sometime in the near future.

Speaking about his future, Rhyno was quoted as saying:

“If I said no, I won't run, I think I would be lying to myself. I want to be part of something bigger than myself, not only in wrestling or in the WWE but on the level of helping out my country and my community. So we'll see what happens.”

Sportskeeda’s take

As much as we love Rhyno for ripping people apart with his trademark Gore, we wish that he gets success in his Political career.

