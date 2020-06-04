Ric Flair names the two best WWE Superstars right now

Ric Flair

Ric Flair is easily one of the best in the history of professional wrestling and when he heaps praise on someone, it is worth noting. The Nature Boy was on WWE The Bump today and names two current Superstars as the best in the business now.

The 16-time champion first picked Randy Orton from the men's division and then went on to pick his daughter, Charlotte Flair from the women's division. Ric Flair claims that these two are the absolute best right now and there is no argument about it.

Ric Flair added that Orton is still young and has been in the company for over 18 years! Talking about Charlotte, he claims that she has been with the company not just a short while but has held the women's gold 12 times already! He said:

Randy Orton is the best worker in the business today. There is just one guy and one girl. Not arguably, there is no arguably. I hate that word arguably. Today there is one...there is two...or five. There are good, couple that are great and one is the best.

Randy Orton...don't argue with that to me...don't make me tell you why, and Charlotte is the best. But, they worked their a** off to get that. Randy, 18 years! Can you believe Randy's been there 18 years? He's been on top and he's just turned 39 or something, it's absurd!

And Charlotte's been there 5 years. And you know, like I said...world champion 12 times or whatever it is. There is 30 other girls they could have made champion 12 times. There is a reason why they made the champion, you know.

Randy Orton is set to take on Edge in the 'Greatest Wrestling Match Ever' at Backlash this month. The two have been in a feud since Royal Rumble in Januaary and fought in a Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania in April.

As for Charlotte, she is the current NXT Women's champion and will be defending it this Sunday. She takes on Io Shirai and Rhea Ripley at NXT TakeOver: In Your House.