Ric Flair says popular WWE star is "not Roman Reigns yet"

Ric Flair recently made a comparison between Roman Reigns and a top WWE star, stating that the latter is yet to reach The Tribal Chief's level at this point.

LA Knight has been impressive over the past few months on WWE TV. He gets massive reactions from the WWE Universe every week and is quite popular on social media.

Fans have been urging WWE to give a push to Knight for quite some time now. WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently appeared on Fox News and shared his honest opinion on Knight.

"The greatest thing he did, I didn’t realize if they rehearsed it or not, or he was being a smarta--, but when he told the Undertaker that Joe Rogan said that wrestlers today were soft, it popped me. I hope he came up with that on his own. I like the kid personally."

He claimed that Knight isn't Roman Reigns yet, and acknowledged that he's just started getting big reactions.

"He’s not Roman Reigns yet, but he just started. He’s been around the market, he’s been back and forth, up and down. Sometimes you just got to find the niche, the right opponent and the right moment. That reunion when he cracked on Taker, I think that kinda started a roll for him," Flair said. [H/T Fox News]

Roman Reigns has been WWE's top heel for three years now

Reigns' career took a huge turn when he finally turned heel in 2020. His association with Paul Heyman mere days later was the icing on the cake, and he never looked back again.

The Tribal Chief has become the biggest villain in modern WWE over the past three years.

Fans of LA Knight would love to see him get a massive push as a top babyface. A feud pitting Knight with The Tribal Chief is bound to do well if WWE listens to the fans and pushes the 40-year-old star.

What do you think of Flair's comments about LA Knight? Sound off in the comments section below.

