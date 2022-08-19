"It's annoying as hell" – Former WWE star shares his honest opinions on Max Dupri and Maximum Male Models (Exclusive)

Former WWE announcer Ricardo Rodriguez feels the Maximum Male Models gimmick is annoying but could catch on with the fans.

Max Dupri debuted on SmackDown back in May and was the visionary behind Maximum Male Models. In the following weeks, he added WWE stars ma.cé and mån.sôör as his fashion models and set about his goal - "To titillate the juices of their guilty pleasures."

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Ricardo Rodriguez mentioned that he had been following the SmackDown star's career since his time at NXT. The former announcer stated that he hadn't seen much of The Maximum Male Models on TV, but felt that the name Max Dupri was irritating and it would help in getting the gimmick over with fans.

"I've known him for many years. We were never close, but I've known him for many years. I think when he first got signed, he was ending the first NXT. Then he got let go, he did a bunch of other stuff. Then he came back as LA Knight, and the Max Dupri. I haven't been watching SmackDown a lot because I've been very busy as of late but I was listening to Konnan's Keepin' it 100, I don't know who it was, but they were like 'Max Dupri' and it's annoying as hell." (From 6:45 - 7:30)

You can watch the interview here:

Maximum Male Models showcased the WWE SummerSlam Beachwear Collection

On the July 29 episode of SmackDown, fans were witness to the first reveal of the Beachwear Collection by the Maximum Male Models.

The Director of Talent Maxxine Dupri revealed ma.çé and mån.sôör sporting trendy 2022 SummerSlam Beachwear merchandise. Max Dupri also made an appearance and announced that they were accepting applications from models to join their agency.

WWE @WWE

@MaxDupri



Apply now to be a Maximum Male Model: Do you have what it takes to titillate…the juices…of the @WWEUniverse 's guilty pleasures?Apply now to be a Maximum Male Model: ms.spr.ly/6017b4BZZ Do you have what it takes to titillate…the juices…of the @WWEUniverse's guilty pleasures? @MaxDupriApply now to be a Maximum Male Model: ms.spr.ly/6017b4BZZ https://t.co/iGuK9HrJee

What do you think of the Maximum Male Models? Let us know in the comments below.

Ricardo Rodriguez will perform alongside other former WWE stars like Alberto El Patron, Fandango, Santino Marella, and Rob Van Dam in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, at the Clipper Magazine Stadium in a huge event on August 20th! Don't miss it.

