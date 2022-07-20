"I'm surprised it took this long" - Former WWE Superstar weighs in on Vince McMahon's recent allegations

The current allegations against Vince McMahon are reportedly going to get worse before they get better.

Over the course of the last month, there have been two reports from the Wall Street Journal regarding WWE owner Mr. McMahon and the millions of dollars of alleged hush money that he's paid multiple women who have worked for the company over the last two decades.

Former WWE Superstar Ricardo Rodriguez was the latest guest on Wrestlebuddy to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked for his opinion on the current allegations against Vince McMahon, Rodriguez said he was surprised it's taken this long but believes McMahon will be able to walk it off and be alright.

"I know it's a sensitive topic. And overall, it's an unfortunate thing," Rodriguez said. "I'm surprised it took this long, and it's not just in wrestling. It's in so many industries. So many companies where men of such high power and money, it happens to them. Not so much the getting caught, the act of doing something like that. And it happens a lot. We hear about it all the time on TMZ, but to what [Chris] Jericho said on that podcast is illegal? No. Was it f*cked up? Yes. Morally, it's totally screwed up. But it wasn't illegal. So if you look at it from that sense, I feel like Vince is going to walk off and be alright." [Timestamp: 21:42 - 22:44]

Ricardo Rodriguez would love to see Stephanie or Triple H take over for Vince McMahon

Ricardo Rodriguez was then asked how he would feel about Vince McMahon's daughter Stephanie McMahon fully taking over the company for her father. This was an idea that Rodriguez seemed to be entirely behind.

"I honestly don't know. I, for one, and only because I had the pleasure of working with Stephanie for years. I would love for her to take the reins and see what happens," Rodriguez said. "As much as I appreciate Vince, as much as I really honestly valued the time we had with him because he is a genius, man. He is creative, as you know, he's been doing this for 40 some years or however long it was. So you know, yeah, I would be totally fine with Stephanie taking over with even Triple H being either alongside her, whether it's her or Triple H, either one. I feel like they are closer to the mindset of what the current fan base wants than what Vince does." [Timestamp: 23:00 - 23:58]

Stephanie McMahon @StephMcMahon

corporate.wwe.com/investors/news… Until the conclusion of the investigation into recent allegations, I am honored to assume the role of interim Chairwoman & CEO. I love @WWE and all it continues to do to entertain billions around the world. Until the conclusion of the investigation into recent allegations, I am honored to assume the role of interim Chairwoman & CEO. I love @WWE and all it continues to do to entertain billions around the world. corporate.wwe.com/investors/news…

