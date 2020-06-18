Ricky Starks challenges Cody Rhodes on AEW Dynamite

Cody Rhodes did have his hands full tonight on AEW Dynamite.

Cody Rhodes is challenged for TNT Championship on AEW Dynamite

An interesting turn of events (Pic Source: AEW Dynamite)

As it is every week on Dynamite, Cody Rhodes has been defending his TNT Championship in an open challenge. This week around, it was promised that his opponent was from outside AEW. That person turned out to be none other than Ricky Starks. For the uninitiated, Ricky Starks was the inaugural NWA Television Champion.

In what is becoming a weekly event, Cody Rhodes' open challenge was answered by Ricky Starks. The match itself turned out to be a reasonably interesting one with Starks able to showcase his skills. In the end, Rhodes prevailed over his opponent.

Ricky Starks is one of the more exciting talents in the independent scene as he showed that he was good on the mic and had the in-ring skills to accompany it. He made a splash in NWA but is no longer with the company. In an interview with Sportskeeda's Darren Paltrowitz, he said:

"I've been working on, this year at least, getting better with going through things that I've done in my career, and being able to finally be proud of it. I came up in a time where if you talked about your accomplishments, you're kind of viewed as egotistical or whatever the case. Honestly at this point, I busted my a** for things, so if I want to be proud and talk about what I've done, I'm damn sure going to do it."

You can watch the full interview below:

It'll be interesting to see if he signs with AEW, or this will turn into a long term arrangement. It's safe to say that wrestling fans will have to wait and see.