Ricochet announces engagement to current WWE personality

Last year, Ricochet reinvented himself when he made his mark on the blue brand, winning the Intercontinental Championship and the SmackDown World Cup tournament. He recently announced his engagement to WWE personality Samantha Irvin.

In 2019, Ricochet officially moved to the main roster after he ended his partnership with Aleister Black and joined RAW. Later, he defeated Samoa Joe to win the United States Championship. After spending years in the mid-card division, he moved to the blue brand.

In 2022, he defeated Sami Zayn to win his first Intercontinental Championship and became the first person to win every mid-card title on all three brands. Today, the One and Only announced his engagement to WWE personality Samantha Irvin. Check it out:

"She said YES! 🙌🏽 • When you find that one person. The one person that when you close your eyes you could never visualize life without them… you keep them close to your heart. Now we are closer than ever. @samanthairvinwwe I love you so much ♥️♥️"

The two have been dating for several years and made their relationship public a while back. Irvin recently made an appearance on the Christmas edition of SmackDown during Ricochet's tag team match against Imperium.

Ricochet is currently feuding with Hit Row on WWE SmackDown

Earlier this year, Ricochet got a chance to reinvent himself when the new regime took over the company. During his days on the black and gold brand, he became the North American Champion under Triple H's regime.

Last year, he won the SmackDown World Cup when he defeated Santos Escobar in the finals. After winning the tournament, he failed to defeat GUNTHER and win back the Intercontinental Champion from the Ring General.

A few weeks ago, Top Dolla of Hit Row challenged The One and Only to a match after the latter made fun of a top rope botch by Dolla. This led the two to face off in a qualifying match for the Royal Rumble on SmackDown.

After The One and Only won the match, the trio attacked him and turned heel for the first time on the main roster. Fortunately, Braun Strowman came out to aid him and sent the bad guys away.

Do you think Ricochet will win another major title on the main roster? Sound off in the comment section.

