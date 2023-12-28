Ricochet beats 330-lbs star to extend incredible 6-month streak at WWE Live Event

Ricochet is on a surprising six-month streak in WWE despite not necessarily having his best year. In a Live event in Boston recently, he defeated a 330-lb superstar with relative ease.

That star in question is none other than Bronson Reed. The two men faced off numerous times this year in different matches but had back-to-back bouts at MSG and Boston. Bronson Reed's last win against Ricochet was a DQ victory on RAW in June, while his last clean win against The One and Only was in May. This gives Ricochet a six-month winning streak against Bronson Reed.

That continued in Boston as the former United States Champion picked up the victory over the Australian star in a relatively dominant fashion:

Expand Tweet

Bronson Reed has been making a name for himself throughout 2023. He has had some solid matches, with his Elimination Chamber performance being praised.

He has actively found himself in the Intercontinental Championship picture but fell short to Gunther after a banger of a match. Of course, he has also had numerous clashes with the One and Only.

WWE seems to be high on Bronson Reed, and it will be interesting to see how things play out.