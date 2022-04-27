"I’ll be waiting" - Ricochet calls out returning WWE Superstar

Ricochet doesn't want to leave any loose ends in his WWE career.

The Intercontinental Champion took to social media following the RAW return of Mustafa Ali to inform him that he hadn't forgotten about their rivalry. The angle looked to continue on the SmackDown brand last October before Ali was sent home after a reported argument with Vince McMahon.

Now that the former Retribution member is back, The One and Only seemingly wants to pick up where they left off. Ricochet posted the following message to Mustafa Ali on social media:

"Hey @AliWWE... I'll be waiting *hourglass emoji*"

As of this writing, Mustafa Ali has yet to respond to the Intercontinental Champion's tweet, as it seems he currently has his sights set on Theory's United States Championship instead.

Will Ricochet get his match with Mustafa Ali?

With Mustafa Ali now presumably on RAW despite being drafted to SmackDown last October, it doesn't appear that a match between these two men will take place anytime soon.

As of now, Ali seems set to feud with Theory and Ciampa going forward on Monday nights. Meanwhile, the reigning Intercontinental Champion doesn't seem to have any specific storyline happening on SmackDown.

While The One and Only is scheduled to defend his title against Shanky this Friday night on SmackDown, he's not currently engaged in a feud with Shanky or Jinder Mahal.

Perhaps this is the Intercontinental Champ's strategy to get himself back into the spotlight on Friday nights. If it works, it will certainly be a big step in the right direction for Ricochet.

What are your thoughts on The One and Only's challenge to Mustafa Ali? Would you like to see these two have another match at some point in the future? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

