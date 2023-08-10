Ricochet comments on WWE stars emulating him and allegedly damaging pro wrestling (Exclusive)

WWE has some gifted high-flyers, but Ricochet can arguably claim to be the best. During an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the 34-year-old reacted to the opinion that the modern in-ring style has ruined professional wrestling.

Gone are the days when wrestling matches were just about the psychology and story, as the number of high-impact moves executed is much higher than before.

The aerial approach and mind-boggling innovation with dives have changed the fans' perception of pro wrestling. Ricochet is amongst the most popular practitioners of the new way of doing things, as he's known for his flashy work inside the squared circle.

The former Intercontinental Champion shot down the criticism over doing "too much" in matches and argued that each wrestler brings something different. Ricochet personally considered himself cooler than all his peers who potentially emulated him and attempted moves that might seem impossible on paper.

"I mean, what is too much, really? That's the thing. It's so different when Ricochet does something because anyone can do a dropkick. But when Ricochet does a dropkick, it's just cooler. I don't even know, you know what I mean? Anyone can do a head scissors, and it's like, you've got to put your style. You've got to put your flavor on it. It's so hard. Everyone does everything, right? You just got to do it better." [From o5:01 to o5:24]

Check out the entire interview below:

Ricochet on his future after WWE SummerSlam

The former NXT star lost in a "viral" WWE SummerSlam showdown against Logan Paul. The bout featured several highlight-reel moments for the fans to replay.

During his chat with Bill Apter and Dr. Chris Featherstone before the WWE PLE, Ricochet shed some light on his future and revealed that he was a goal-oriented guy who has many unfulfilled desires in the company.

The RAW Superstar didn't delve deeper into his plans but noted that beyond his seemingly one-off match against Logan Paul, he wants to sink his teeth into a long-term angle.

"That's what they were saying. I'm a very goal-oriented guy, so I have my goals, so I don't like have a long-term story." [From 05:25 to 05:40]

How would you book The One and Only if you had the booker's hat on? Let us know in the comments section below.

