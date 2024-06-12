Ricochet confirms he almost became popular WWE stable's fourth member

Ricochet recently confirmed on X/Twitter that there were plans for him to be added to a major faction on WWE TV. The faction in question is the Hurt Business.

The Future of Flight seemingly made his final appearance on WWE TV last night on RAW. He was brutally attacked by Bron Breakker and was then taken away in an ambulance, with his fiancee, Samantha Irvin, accompanying him.

Shortly after the latest episode of RAW, WWE veteran MVP took to X/Twitter and revealed that he wanted both Ricochet and Cedric Alexander in the Hurt Business. MVP was told that only one of them could be put in the group, and the 50-year-old ended up choosing Alexander.

"True story. When we were forming The Hurt Business, I asked for BOTH Ricochet AND Cedric Alexander. We were told we could only have 1. We chose Cedric because we felt he needed our association more than Ricochet did. I always thought Ricky O would be a big star on his own," MVP shared.

The 35-year-old star noticed MVP's tweet and confirmed the same by 'liking' it.

Check out the screengrab of the liked tweet below:

What the future has in store for The Future of Flight remains to be seen.

Ricochet is reportedly not renewing his WWE deal

A recent report shared by PWInsider claimed that Ricochet won't be renewing his WWE contract when it expires this summer. The former NXT North American Champion reportedly told the Stamford-based company that he had no intention of renewing his deal and wanted to leave.

Judging by what happened on the latest edition of RAW, it seems safe to assume that fans won't be seeing Ricochet in World Wrestling Entertainment again. Many fans want him to head over to All Elite Wrestling, where a long list of dream bouts are awaiting him. Only time will tell if he ends up becoming a part of AEW's already-stacked roster.

