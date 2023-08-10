Ricochet declares 51-year-old WWE legend is his "all-time favorite" (Exclusive)

WWE has produced some absolute megastars. During a recent Sportskeeda Wrestling exclusive, Ricochet considered Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson his favorite wrestler.

These days, The Rock is one of the biggest names in Hollywood who finds it challenging to make time for another in-ring run. Dwayne Johnson was one of the most charismatic performers during his prime, and he influenced a generation of wrestlers, including Ricochet.

The RAW Superstar recently spoke to Dr. Chris Featherstone and Bill Apter during SummerSlam weekend, and he was asked about his favorite Intercontinental Champion. Ricochet, who has had one reign with the title, began by briefly confessing his admiration for The Brahma Bull.

Ricochet pondered over the question for a few seconds before picking Razor Ramon, aka Scott Hall, as a former WWE Intercontinental titleholder who he loved the most:

"My all-time favorite Intercontinental Champion? I mean, The Rock is my all-time favorite wrestler. So, but as far as all-time favorite Intercontinental Champion, maybe Razor," said Ricochet. [From 3:09 onwards]

Ricochet considers the North American title win more memorable than capturing the IC belt in WWE

The 34-year-old superstar has been in WWE since 2018 and won tasted championship glory right from his NXT days.

The North American championship was his first major accolade in WWE after defeating Adam Cole at TakeOver: Brooklyn 4. Since moving up to the main roster, Ricochet has one reign each with the Intercontinental and United States titles, respectively.

While Ricochet knew about the lineage of the belt currently held by Gunther, he had fonder memories of beating Adam Cole in NXT. He added:

"The most memorable for me would probably be the North American Championship with Adam Cole. But, like, the Intercontinental Championship, I mean. I wouldn't say it means the most, but I would say, coming from the Shawn Michaels era, and Razor Ramon, The Rock, and Austin, they were battling for the Intercontinental Championship. Even like, Mr. Perfect and all those guys pushed the Intercontinental scene forward." [2:25 - 3:08]

The three-time champion also opened up about the criticism his in-ring style attracts, and you can read more here.

