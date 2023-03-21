Ricochet defeats former champion following distraction by a female WWE Superstar on RAW

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Ricochet defeated Alpha Academy member Chad Gable after a diversion by Maxxine Dupri of Maximum Male Models.

Before the match, Gable was backstage looking for Otis and finally found him relaxing. He said he got them a match at WrestleMania and needed The Number One guy at ringside with him tonight when he faced Ricochet.

However, Maxxine Dupri approached Otis and said she got him a session with a photographer. He chose to go with Coach Gable to the ringside during the match.

As the bout began, one-half of the Alpha Academy had an early roll with a two-count, and the 34-year-old WWE star hit back with a dropkick and an enziguiri.

In the match's final moments, Gable took down The One and Only with a double-under hook suplex. However, Maxxine Dupri went ringside and took Otis to the back.

The former RAW Tag Team Champion did not like what he saw. He turned back his attention to the High Flyer, but his opponent took him down.

The former Intercontinental Champion headed to the top turnbuckle and hit a Shooting Star Press for the win. It remains to be seen if there will be more cracks between the Alpha Academy members because of the Maximum Male Models stable.

