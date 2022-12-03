Ricochet defeats former champon in exciting match to win SmackDown World Cup

Ricochet defeated Santos Escobar tonight to win the SmackDown World Cup in an exciting contest.

Over the past several weeks, several WWE Superstars from various countries have participated in a knockout-style tournament called the SmackDown World Cup. The winner will receive a future Intercontinental Championship match against Gunther.

After the dust settled, it came down to two men - Santos Escobar and the former Intercontinental Champion- facing off tonight on SmackDown.

Given the two men's wrestling styles, this match promised to be exciting and certainly lived up to the hype. The big question looming was whether Legado Del Fantasma would get involved and help Escobar win.

However, that wasn't the case, as the stable was ejected from the ringside after Cruz Del Toro shoved Ricochet off the top rope. Since then, the match became a one-on-one affair with many exciting spots.

One such spot was when both men stood on the barricade, and the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion delivered a beautiful hurricanrana on Ricochet. The only thing upsetting about the match was that it had to come to an end, and what a finish it was.

During the match's closing moments, the former NXT North American Champion hit the reverse avalanche hurricanrana on Escobar. He followed it up with a jumping knee strike and a couple of superkicks before he hit the 630 for the win.

Following the match, Intercontinental Champion Gunther came out and had a stare-down with Ricochet, who will challenge him for the title in a couple of weeks.

