Ricochet defeats injured RAW star in incredible WWE SmackDown match

Former Intercontinental Champion Ricochet defeated RAW Superstar Mustafa Ali in an incredible match this week on SmackDown.

Mustafa Ali's ribs were taped up after the vicious beating at the hands of Bobby Lashley on the latest episode of RAW. On the latest episode of the red brand, Ali was in a match against The All Mighty, where the former United States Champion decimated him. He was severely bruised in a brutal contest and was advised by doctors not to partake in the match on SmackDown.

The injured ribs were the focal point of the match. Throughout the contest, Ricochet was hesitant to fight Ali and kept asking him to think about his career.

But Ali used this to his advantage and put up a competitive fight against The One and Only. However, anytime Ali would perform a high-flying move, he would end up getting hurt, which would allow his opponent the opportunity to capitalize.

Despite this, both men put on a back-and-forth contest that was fun to watch with plenty of high-flying spots.

During the closing moments of the match, Ali hit the tornado DDT and quickly attempted a 450 Splash from the top rope. However, the former Intercontinental Champion was able to move out of the way. He then scaled the top rope and hit a Shooting Star Press onto Mustafa Ali for the win.

With this win, Ricochet advances to the next round of the SmackDown World Cup and will face the Monster Among Men Braun Strowman. It will be interesting to see if he will be able to overcome Strowman next week on SmackDown.

