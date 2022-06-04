Ricochet to defend the Intercontinental Title against record-breaking superstar on SmackDown next week

Ricochet hasn't had the strongest reign as the Intercontinental Champion, but you will have to go back a few years to try to find the last worthwhile reign. The title is simply not taken as seriously, but all of that could change should the current champion lose the title next week.

It was announced on SmackDown that next week, Ricochet will defend the Intercontinental Championship against a record-breaking superstar.

So who is this record-breaking star? We're talking about none other than Gunther, who the Champion has recently been feuding with after trying to save Drew Gulak from his attacks. Gunther, who has been on a roll since his main roster debut post-WrestleMania, picked up a feud against The One and Only.

For those unaware, Gunther holds the record for the longest title reign in modern WWE history, with his tenure as the NXT United Kingdom Champion lasting a whopping 870 days.

Ricochet cut a promo this week on SmackDown, vowing to finish Gunther, while the latter and Ludwig Kaiser vowed to bring back the prestige of the title. It will be an interesting match to watch, not only due to the notable size difference but also the contrasting styles that the two have in the ring.

Objectively, Gunther will be the favorite to walk out as the Intercontinental Champion. While some might wonder why the match hasn't been announced for Hell in a Cell, there are two points to note.

Firstly, only Madcap Moss vs. Happy Corbin has been announced for Hell in a Cell from the SmackDown brand, and secondly, the Intercontinental Championship hasn't been defended on a premium live special since WrestleMania 37 in April 2021.

