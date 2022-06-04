×
Create
Notifications

Ricochet to defend the Intercontinental Title against record-breaking superstar on SmackDown next week

The One and Only might see his title reign end next week on SmackDown
The One and Only might see his title reign end next week on SmackDown
reaction-emoji
Rohit Nath
Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Jun 04, 2022 07:44 AM IST

Ricochet hasn't had the strongest reign as the Intercontinental Champion, but you will have to go back a few years to try to find the last worthwhile reign. The title is simply not taken as seriously, but all of that could change should the current champion lose the title next week.

It was announced on SmackDown that next week, Ricochet will defend the Intercontinental Championship against a record-breaking superstar.

So who is this record-breaking star? We're talking about none other than Gunther, who the Champion has recently been feuding with after trying to save Drew Gulak from his attacks. Gunther, who has been on a roll since his main roster debut post-WrestleMania, picked up a feud against The One and Only.

For those unaware, Gunther holds the record for the longest title reign in modern WWE history, with his tenure as the NXT United Kingdom Champion lasting a whopping 870 days.

NEXT WEEK on #SmackDown@KingRicochet defends the #ICTitle against @Gunther_AUT! https://t.co/eEPc48bQGQ

Story continues below ad

Ricochet cut a promo this week on SmackDown, vowing to finish Gunther, while the latter and Ludwig Kaiser vowed to bring back the prestige of the title. It will be an interesting match to watch, not only due to the notable size difference but also the contrasting styles that the two have in the ring.

.@KingRicochet to the rescue!#SmackDown https://t.co/WgeVZnRq3k
Also Read Article Continues below

Objectively, Gunther will be the favorite to walk out as the Intercontinental Champion. While some might wonder why the match hasn't been announced for Hell in a Cell, there are two points to note.

Firstly, only Madcap Moss vs. Happy Corbin has been announced for Hell in a Cell from the SmackDown brand, and secondly, the Intercontinental Championship hasn't been defended on a premium live special since WrestleMania 37 in April 2021.

Former WWE star Steve Maclin learns who his Wrestling Showcase opponent is live on the air here.

Edited by Angana Roy
reaction-emoji

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Editorial Standards
Journalism Awards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
Contact Us
Edition:
English
हिन्दी