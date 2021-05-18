Ricochet deletes tweet about female star after fan backlash

WWE Superstar Ricochet has deleted his tweet that targeted former NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai following major fan backlash.

Ricochet recently took to Twitter to respond to a tweet posted by the WWE'a official Twitter. WWE's tweet asked fans to post their choice for the best high-flyer in the company.

Ricochet stirred the pot by stating that there's no one in WWE who can do what he does in the ring.

"There’s literally no one who can do what I do and how I do it." wrote Ricochet. "But I’ll let y’all discuss."

A fan chimed in and heaped praise on NXT's Io Shirai by calling her a phenomenal high-flyer. She added that Shirai is the best at what she does.

Uhhhh because there's more than one style of high flying sir. — Marissa Lee (@ADTR19961) May 18, 2021

Touche. In that aspect I can agree, but @shirai_io is also a phenomenal high flyer as well. She's the best at what she does 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Marissa Lee (@ADTR19961) May 18, 2021

Ricochet then replied to the fan's tweet and complimented Shirai. But he also emphasized his superior skills:

"I’m not saying she’s not amazing," Ricochet responded. "She 100% is. But I can do EVERYTHING she can, probably even better. She can’t do what I am capable of, maybe not even half."

Check out the screengrab of Ricochet's now-deleted tweet below:

Ricochet's now-deleted tweet

Ricochet's tweet about Io Shirai left a lot of fans angry

Io Shirai in WWE

There were many fans who didn't agree with what Ricochet had to say about Shirai, and several replies to his tweet bashed him for that reason. Many of the responses to Ricochet's tweet slammed his mic skills. Ricochet eventually decided to delete the tweet altogether.

It's not that hard to find a clip of Io being charismatic or cutting a good promo. Which is two things Ricochet has never done — #TetsuyaTwoBelts (@dartrook) May 18, 2021

cool, so we're admitting he has the charisma of a wet sponge. — bawbagsfc (@bawbagsfc) May 18, 2021

Ricochet is hands down one of the greatest high-flyers of this generation. He has given the WWE Universe some incredible bouts over the years, but his mic skills haven't impressed fans nearly as much as his in-ring abilities.

Ricochet is aware of the criticism that his mic skills garner from the WWE Universe, and he has publicly acknowledged that he needs improvement in that department. Back in 2020, a fan told Ricochet to work on his mic skills, and the high-flyer agreed that he needs to polish his work on the stick.

As far as skills inside the squared circle go, it's a matter of debate as to who is better between Ricochet and Io Shirai. What's your pick? Sound off in the comments below.