Ricochet and his fiancé fire back at online trolls ahead of WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Ricochet and his fiancé recently fired back at online trolls ahead of Monday Night RAW.

Ricochet signed with WWE in January 2018 and was part of the NXT roster in his early days. The 35-year-old made his main roster debut on RAW in February 2019. He has not looked back since and has gone on to become one of the top high-flying names in the company.

Ricochet's real-life fiancé, Samantha Irvin, is also a part of the Stamford-based company. She is currently working as a ring announcer on RAW.

Despite Ricochet's outstanding in-ring ability, fans have often overlooked the WWE Superstar as they believe that he lacks charisma and needs to improve his mic skills. A Twitter user recently wrote that Ricochet needs 'a lot of work' on the mic. The former Intercontinental Champion responded to the tweet, stating he needs more opportunities to show his mic skills. Samantha Irvin, too, had her say in the matter.

Samantha Irvin opens up on her interaction with WWE Superstar Logan Paul from an episode of RAW

Logan Paul won his first championship title at Crown Jewel 2023 when he defeated WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship.

During an episode of Monday Night RAW before the premium live event, Logan Paul, accompanied by Dominik Mysterio, tried to get under the skin of Samantha Irvin. The Maverick demanded that Irvin announce him as the "New United States Champion" as practice for the Saudi Event.

Irvin refused to do so before Ricochet rushed in to make the save. He took out both the superstars troubling his fiancé. To the unversed, the YouTube sensation had defeated the former NXT North American Champion at SummerSlam earlier this year.

In a video posted on WWE's official social media handles, Samantha Irvin talked about the segment. She admitted that getting inside the squared circle was a mistake.

"Honestly, once Logan started talking to me, it was all a blur, but I've been watching wrestling long enough to know I shouldn't have gotten in the ring. So that's on me. I don't really know why Logan likes to push my buttons; this is the first time that I've seen him since SummerSlam, so I thought it was kind of inevitable that he'd say something to me," said Samantha Irvin.

She concluded by thanking her fiancé for coming out in the nick of time to make the save:

"He may be a WWE Superstar, but as of right now, Logan Paul is not a legend, and he's not a champion. So, he can't get me to do an unwarranted announcement; that's just ridiculous. And I'm just glad that Ricochet came out in the nick of time."

