Ricochet defeats AJ Styles to become the first qualifier for the Money in the Bank ladder match

Ricochet is one of the most talented WWE Superstars in the ring. That being said, the former United States Champion has been struggling as of late and was looking to build up some momentum.

The One and Only got his opportunity on tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW as he prepared to face AJ Styles in the first qualifying match for the Money in the Bank ladder match.

The match itself was a tale of two halves, as both superstars showed off their ability in the ring. However, none of them were able to gain the upperhand.

Despite putting on a heck of a performance, Ricochet was still at a clear disadvantage. Taking into account AJ Styles experience and the presence of Omos at ringside, things were not looking good for The Future of Flight.

Fortunately for Ricochet, a timely interruption from the Viking Raiders allowed him to take advantage and pin the Phenomenal One for the win.

It was a huge victory for Ricochet as he looks to continue to build momentum and hopefully climb the ladder at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view and become the next WWE Superstar to hold the coveted briefcase.

Ricochet will be joined by two other RAW Superstars at MITB

It was announced earlier in the night that Monday Night RAW will feature three qualifying matches for the Money in the Bank ladder match. Ricochet and AJ Styles faced off in the first match, with the former coming out on top.

The other two matches see Randy Orton take on John Morrison and Drew McIntyre face Riddle.

It will be interesting to see who comes out on top. Especially considering that the two members of RK-Bro are involved. Fans would love to see both men qualify for the match.

Who do you think will join Ricochet as part of the three representatives of Monday Night RAW at Money in the Bank? Will it be Drew McIntyre, Riddle, Randy Orton or John Morrison? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

Edited by Greg Bush