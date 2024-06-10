Ricochet gives two-word response to tweet about his rumored upcoming WWE departure

Ricochet has responded to a tweet about his possible WWE exit. He is reportedly set to leave the company this summer and won't be renewing his contract.

If the latest rumors are to be believed, the 35-year-old star is on his way out of WWE. PWInsider recently shared a report that left Wrestling Twitter divided. According to the report, Ricochet has informed the company that he will be leaving when his contract expires in a few weeks. Many fans were excited about the possibility of him wrestling outside the WWE umbrella, while others weren't thrilled.

Amidst the hullabaloo, Ricochet responded to Ryan Satin's tweet, in which he talked about his potential WWE departure. Satin shared an old promo and said that if he does end up leaving the Stamford-based company, that's how he should be presented. The One and Only responded by stating that it took him one take to deliver the promo.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ricochet on his WWE goal

The former NXT North American Champion made his way to WWE in 2018. He has done quite well for himself over the past six years or so. Shortly after debuting, he gave an exclusive interview that was published on the company's website.

While talking about his goals in the promotion, here's what he said:

"Honestly, when I first started, I never thought I’d make it to the WWE. So now that I am here, my only goal is to become the best performer I can be and try to be an inspiration for my son and anyone, really, who doesn’t think their dreams are possible because of where they’re from or their circumstances. If I can inspire even one person to follow their dreams, then it will all be worth it!" [H/T WWE]

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen what's next for the former Speed Champion in the coming weeks. If he does end up leaving, he would be a great addition to whichever promotion bags him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback