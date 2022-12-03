"Ricochet got f*cked up" - WWE fans can't get over SmackDown's 'banger' main event  

WWE Superstars Ricochet and Santos Escobar locked horns in an epic main event on this week's SmackDown, and fans couldn't get enough of it.

Following a grueling tournament that panned over the last few weeks, Ricochet and Escobar made it to the finals of the WWE SmackDown World Cup. While the latter defeated Butch to book a spot for himself in the finals, Ricochet won against Braun Strowman to gain a huge opportunity on the blue brand.

There wasn't much hype around this bout, but both superstars had a solid plan before entering the squared circle. The bout started slowly, with Ricochet and Escobar taking turns to dominate the encounter. Eventually, the latter lost his advantage after the referee expelled all Legado Del Fantasma members from ringside.

The match gradually gained pace, winning the crowd's complete attention, who were on their feet by the last bell. The high-flying action ended after Ricochet hit his opponent with a 630 to pick up a huge win.

The match featured several jaw-dropping spots that made both superstars look incredibly strong. Fans took to Twitter to praise Ricochet's big win and suggested it should lead to a huge push.

However, a few also took shots at the booking for USA's win in the World Cup. Here's how the WWE Universe reacted to Ricochet's big win on SmackDown:

#WWE #SmackDown #Ricochet @KingRicochet Triple H has done alot of great things since taking over WWE, pushing Ricochet is one of them.He's one of the most talented people on the roster, but Vince McMahon never saw it.Hopefully this is the beginning of something special for him @WWE @KingRicochet Triple H has done alot of great things since taking over WWE, pushing Ricochet is one of them.He's one of the most talented people on the roster, but Vince McMahon never saw it.Hopefully this is the beginning of something special for him 🙌.#WWE #SmackDown #Ricochet https://t.co/gNsjR0JbLD

Sage @TheSageDoctor So glad ricochet won the World Cup he deserves it #SmackDown So glad ricochet won the World Cup he deserves it #SmackDown https://t.co/iHoRrCbIFn

JP @jtherealjerm Santos deserved that but I don’t mind Ricochet winning #SmackDown Santos deserved that but I don’t mind Ricochet winning #SmackDown

Loue97 @Loue_97 @WWE @KingRicochet This will be the only World Cup the US is gonna be winning @WWE @KingRicochet This will be the only World Cup the US is gonna be winning 😳

Keivon Jackson @cnationmaverick @WWE @KingRicochet Ricochet wins! Team USA still going strong in the world cup Wrestling/Soccer! They gotta run this back again down the line @WWE @KingRicochet Ricochet wins! Team USA still going strong in the world cup Wrestling/Soccer! They gotta run this back again down the line https://t.co/FamviLhrjl

Ricochet gets a huge title opportunity on WWE SmackDown

Following his big win on this week's SmackDown, Ricochet has received a much-awaited title opportunity. He earned a shot at the Intercontinental Championship and will lock horns with Gunther in hopes of reclaiming the gold on December 16th.

Interestingly, Braun Strowman is also feuding with The Imperium, especially after the faction cost him his progress in the SmackDown World Cup. Thus, it will be exciting to see if Ricochet will also need to look out for a certain "Monster" while going after the Intercontinental Championship.

What was your take on the IC Title match on SmackDown? Sound off in the comments below.

