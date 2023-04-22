Ricochet has a hilarious reaction to being thrown around during tag match on SmackDown

Ricochet hilariously reacted to Braun Strowman throwing him around during their tag team match against the Viking Raiders on SmackDown.

Since Braun Strowman returned to WWE, he has formed an unlikely alliance with The One and Only. Together, the two men have been quite successful in tag team competitions. Although they haven't won any tag team gold, it has been fun to watch Braun Strowman throw Ricochet at their opponents from time to time.

Tonight on SmackDown, the duo faced off against The Viking Raiders. During the match, The Monster of All Monsters tried to throw his partner on Ivar but instead threw him to the mat.

Despite the mishap, Braun Strowman's team emerged victorious. Following the match, Ricochet took to Twitter to react to the whole botch hilariously.

"Y’all know he just be throwing me," tweeted the former Intercontinental Champion.

The more these two men team up together, the more interesting it will be to watch them perform such tag team moves. Seeing how far these two go as a tag team will be interesting.

What did you make of Braun Strowman's botch on WWE SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below.

