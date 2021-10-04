"I haven't really been doing much" - Ricochet on his lack of momentum heading into the WWE Draft

Will the 2021 WWE Draft be exactly what Ricochet needs to revitalize his career?

Ricochet has all the potential in the world to be a big star in WWE, but his momentum on the main roster has stalled over the last couple of years. But is the former WWE United States Champion's luck about to change?

Ricochet was the latest guest on the With Authority podcast to talk about all things WWE. When asked about the 2021 WWE Draft, Ricochet revealed he was really excited about it because he hasn't been doing a whole lot on the main roster as of late.

"That's exactly what I'm here waiting on right now," Ricochet said. "I haven't really been doing much for the past five weeks. We're just waiting, buying our time, waiting for the right moment and stuff. I'm super excited for the draft. I'm gonna wait for that. I don't really have a specific brand I'm hoping to be on. For me, wherever I land, I know that at that moment, I have to make an impact wherever I'm at. People all the time tell me, 'I want to see you, I want to see you.' I get that a lot, so I'm just waiting for my opportunity to strike, I guess. I'm ready to make an impact."

Where will Ricochet land in the WWE Draft?

Ricochet wasn't drafted Friday night on SmackDown, and the expectation is we'll find out which show he's drafted to Monday night on WWE RAW.

There is a possibility that Ricochet won't be drafted and will become a free agent within the company, but that seems unlikely at the moment.

Make sure to tune into WWE RAW to witness night two of the 2021 WWE Draft, where Ricochet and many other WWE Superstars' fate will be decided.

Casey Pratt @CaseyPrattABC7 The legendary @KingRicochet did a DOUBLE MOONSAULT (backflip) off the top of a cage. I had to ask what was going through his mind at that moment, because that's absurd. Amazing convo here: youtube.com/watch?v=OF_wRR… The legendary @KingRicochet did a DOUBLE MOONSAULT (backflip) off the top of a cage. I had to ask what was going through his mind at that moment, because that's absurd. Amazing convo here: youtube.com/watch?v=OF_wRR… https://t.co/OciW9zPeSy

Also Read

Where do you think Ricochet will end up in the 2021 WWE Draft? Do you believe landing on the right roster will put Ricochet's career back on the right track? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Thanks to Fightful for the transcription of this podcast.

Dutch Mantell isn't a fan of Charlotte Flair's promo delivery. Find out why here!

Edited by Prem Deshpande

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far