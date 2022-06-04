Top SmackDown star teases a dream match with Ricochet for the Intercontinental Championship

King of the Ring winner Xavier Woods hints at a match with Ricochet for the Intercontinental Championship.

Woods has teamed up with Kofi Kingston in a feud against The Brawling Brutes' Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch. The rivalry has been going on since Holland accidentally injured Big E earlier this year.

However, the King of the Ring winner has his eyes set on a bigger prize. He feuded with The Bloodline but failed to win any championships last year. Now, Woods seems to be teasing a dream match with none other than Ricochet. Last night after SmackDown, the New Day member had some interesting things to share on Twitter:

"King’s log: Yesterday counted the 14th week that we have fought Sheamus, Ridge, and Butch. That’s more than a quarter of this year. Once we are rid of them I can focus on Ricochet and the IC title. But for now we walk for miles inside this pit of danger...."

It will be interesting to see The One and Only take on the current King of the Ring winner for the Intercontinental Championship. A bigger threat lies ahead as he is set to defend the title against Gunther on next week's SmackDown.

Ricochet recalls facing Rey Mysterio

The Master of the 619 is often regarded as not only the best high flyer of our generation but also the biggest underdog of our time. Ricochet, who was once known as Prince Puma, squared off with Rey Mysterio during their time in Lucha Underground.

The two showcased their high-flying skills in the ring and amazed the audience back in 2016. In a recent interview with SHAK Wrestling, the 33-year-old recalled his match with Mysterio:

"It was crazy because after the match I went to his the locker room and was just thanking him for everything because that was just a huge, absolute dream match of mine. Not only was it a dream match of mine, but we got to create a masterpiece that we created and we went out there and performed how we wanted it to be."

Ricochet is currently on SmackDown as the Intercontinental Champion while Mysterio is on RAW teaming up with his son Dominik. It will be interesting to see if the two land on the same brand when the draft comes around. A rematch between would certainly be worth a watch.

