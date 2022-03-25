Ricochet names controversial superstar as potential WrestleMania opponent

Ricochet is eager to defend his championship at WrestleMania 38.

The Intercontinental Champion took part in a live chat on Facebook with WWE Deutschland to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked who he'd like to defend his title against at WrestleMania 38, The One and Only named quite a few people, including SmackDown star Mustafa Ali. Ali has been sitting at home since November due to WWE refusing to release him from his contract.

"The first person that pops into my mind is Apollo (Crews). I mean I know at the moment, SmackDown’s kind of full with Drew (McIntyre) and (Happy) Corbin, obviously Roman (Reigns) has got a match, Shinsuke (Nakamura’s) got a match so all these guys are kind of in a spot but as far as SmackDown goes, (...) there’s so many people. I mean Cedric (Alexander) would be a good one, (Mustafa) Ali would be a good one. Obviously, Rey Mysterio would be a good one, Seth Rollins would be a good one. I mean there’s so many people, there’s so many guys."

The WWE Universe has a specific match in mind for Ricochet at WrestleMania 38

Ricochet is uncertain about who his opponent at WrestleMania 38 will be. However, the WWE Universe has been very vocal about what match they'd like to see the Intercontinental Champion in this year.

Following the untimely passing of Scott Hall, fans have been very vocal on social media that they'd like to see WWE hold a yearly Scott Hall Memorial Ladder Match centered around the Intercontinental Championship.

Scott Hall (Razor Ramon) and Shawn Michaels had their first-ever ladder match for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania X. It was a match that fans still look upon fondly to this day.

If the company were to do a match like this next weekend in Dallas, you can bet the WWE Universe would be very excited to honor the legacy of Hall and the Intercontinental Championship at the Showcase of the Immortals.

What do you make of Ricochet's comments? Would you like to see a match between him and Mustafa Ali at WrestleMania 38? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Thanks to WrestleTalk for the transcription of this interview.

Edited by Brandon Nell

