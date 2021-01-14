Ricochet names his pick for most underrated WWE Superstar

On Twitter, the official WWE on FOX account set out a question to the WWE Universe - who is currently the most underrated Superstar in the company?

There are many great answers to the big question from WWE fans, but former United States Champion Ricochet has weighed in. The star shared his answer to Twitter, with many fans agreeing with him.

Ricochet named current SmackDown Superstar Cesaro as his pick for the current most underrated WWE star. Judging by the replies that Richochet received to his tweet, many others feel the same way as the high-flying performer.

Ricochet has recently been feuding with RETRIBUTION on WWE RAW

Over the past few weeks on WWE Monday Night RAW, Richochet has been involved in a rivalry with RETRIBUTION. The villainous group has been targeting the former NXT North American Champion, seemingly desperate for him to join their group.

During the feud, Ricochet was initially adamant that he would not join RETRIBUTION, but he later seemed to be rethinking his decision. However, after facing the group's leader, Mustafa Ali, on the last episode of RAW in 2020, Ricochet declined the offer, potentially drawing out their rivalry for a little while longer.