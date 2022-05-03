"It’s always been a home" - Ricochet opens up on a potential return to NXT

Ricochet might be a SmackDown talent, but he wouldn't mind going to back to NXT as he considers the developmental brand his home.

The former Prince Puma made his WWE debut at NXT Takeover: Philadelphia as he was shown sitting in the front row of the live audience. A tactic that was often used to introduce big-name talent to the brand when Triple H was in charge. He remained part of the black and gold brand until April of 2019.

The current WWE Intercontinental Champion recently sat down with Cultaholic to discuss a wide variety of topics. When asked if he had any interest in returning to his old stomping grounds in NXT, he said that he would love to because he has always considered the developmental brand to be his home.

"AJ [Styles] went back and now Nattie’s down there and all these guys are going back down there and it seems like they’re having a great time," Ricochet said. "Me and Carmelo [Hayes] had a thing. If Carmelo wants the heat, he can have it but whoever it is I would love to go down there. That’s always been a home of mine so, any time."

Ricochet has been a fighting champion as of late on WWE SmackDown

The One and Only captured the WWE Intercontinental Championship for the first time on the March 4 episode of SmackDown when he defeated Sami Zayn to win the title.

Although he didn't get the opportunity to defend the championship at WrestleMania 38, the Intercontinental Champion has defended the title four times in two months on WWE programming. With any luck, he will also get to defend it at a premium live event this Sunday at WrestleMania Backlash.

Last week on SmackDown, Ricochet faced Shanky in a singles match to defend his title. He walked out the victor despite interference from Jinder Mahal. It remains to be seen if any superstar will challenge the One and Only for the IC title at WrestleMania Backlash.

