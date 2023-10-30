Ricochet responds to fan’s warning about his upcoming match against Judgment Day member

Ricochet responded after a fan warned him about his upcoming match against Judgment Day member.

The Judgment Day has proven itself to be a dominant faction on RAW. Together, the group has destroyed anyone who dared to challenge them. The members of the faction have really grown since joining The Judgment Day. The most surprising addition was Dominik Mysterio. However, ever since he joined The Judgment Day, he has shown a lot of growth.

Currently, Mysterio is the NXT North American Champion, and has looked better than ever. Next week on RAW, Dominik Mysterio will face off against Ricochet. However, it won't just be Dominik that the former Intercontinental Champion will have to worry about, as The Judgment Day will be lurking in the shadows.

A fan was quick to point out this possibility on social media, and the former Intercontinental Champion responded that he is used to having the odds stacked against him.

"Oh no, Ricochet in a match with all the odds stacked against him?? Nothing new to me! Let's get this work!"

Ricochet attacked Dominik Mysterio last week on RAW

This match came about after Logan Paul and Dominik Mysterio invited Samantha Irvin into the ring. They asked Samantha to announce Paul's name as the new United States Champion, to give them a preview of WWE Crown Jewel.

This infuriated the former NXT star, and he charged down to the ring through the crowd, and attacked both Logan Paul and Dominik. The two men went sent back in retreat after the assault.

It looks like this has kickstarted a feud between the former NXT star and Dominik Mysterio. It remains to be seen who will come out on top of this rivalry.

