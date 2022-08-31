Ricochet returns to NXT to challenge popular star at upcoming WWE event

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet made a shocking return to NXT and challenged North American Champion Carmelo Hayes to a match at Worlds Collide.

The Worlds Collide Premium Live Event is set to take place this Sunday. On the go-home show of NXT, we saw a lot of former champions show up to give a dose of inspiration to current stars.

WWE Superstars such as Butch, Shayna Baszler, Ciampa, and Gunther showed up on tonight's episode. Doudrop & Nikki A.S.H also showed up and challenged Kayden Carter and Katana Chance to a women's tag team title match.

One superstar who has not been booked for the premium live event was the NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes. The 'A' Champion was frustrated about this and took it to the ring. He said that if WWE management does not want him to defend his title on the big stage, then he is not going to defend the title at all.

Just as he was done speaking, the lights went out, and Ricochet's theme song hit. The One and Only showed up to challenge Hayes. He vowed to become a two-time NXT North American Champion. The former Intercontinental Champion then took out both Trick Williams and Hayes and stood tall, holding the NXT North American Championship.

A match between Ricochet and Carmelo Hayes has not been officially announced for the Worlds Collide event on Sunday. However, it seems likely that the two men will go up against each other on the show.

Do you think Ricochet will become the North American Champion again? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

