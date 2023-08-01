Ricochet's fiancee Samantha Irvin has 5-word reaction to dirty personal shot during WWE RAW

Tonight on WWE RAW, things didn't go exactly how Ricochet had planned after his fiancee Samantha Irvin was called out. Facing down his opponent for SummerSlam on the red brand, it turned out that Logan Paul was ready to take dirty shots at her, mocking the star.

Samantha Irvin has made herself invaluable as one of the ring announcers in WWE. Not only is she excellent at her job, but she has also made sure to add personal touches to several superstars' entrances, including Chelsea Green and Gunther.

Meanwhile, when it comes to Ricochet, he has been feuding with Logan Paul for a while now. The feud has become personal, with both getting the better of the other at some point.

During this week's episode of WWE RAW, the star was confronting Paul when the star took a dirty shot at Ricochet's fiancee, Samantha Irvin, saying that at the end of SummerSlam, she would be forced to announce him as the winner over her real-life partner. He took quite some pleasure, and Irvin looked very disgusted.

This ended with The One and Only attacking Paul, but he got knocked out.

Irvin reacted almost immediately on Twitter, showing that she was unbothered by what had happened, saying it was not her first "RAW-deo," playing a pun on the word "rodeo."

"This ain’t my first Raw-deo," Irvin wrote.

The two stars will clash at WWE SummerSlam. It remains to be seen how their feud finally ends.

