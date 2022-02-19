"I thought he was going to break his arm" - WWE Legend calls out Ricochet's move for being dangerous (Exclusive)

Ricochet used the Spanish Fly during his match against Sheamus on this week's WWE SmackDown. Following that, Dutch Mantell raised concerns over the aerial move while reviewing the show on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk.

The Spanish Fly, which is nothing but a Moonsault side slam from the top turnbuckle, is all about timing. As noted by Dutch Mantell, it's quite a risky move from a visual standpoint.

Mantell feared the former NXT star could have legitimately broken his arm had he committed the slightest misstep during the move. Here's what Dutch Mantell briefly said on Smack Talk:

"Let me say this. I saw that move he did tonight, the Spanish Fly, because I'd heard the name before, and I was like, 'What the hell is this?' Spanish Fly means something totally different to me. But I watched it in slow-mo when they did it, what a dangerous move. I thought he was going to break his arm. One mess-up and somebody is hurt," Dutch Mantell said. [42:18 – 43:54]

What happened with Ricochet on the latest WWE SmackDown episode?

Ricochet and Sheamus kicked off the in-ring proceedings on SmackDown as they engaged in a hard-fought singles match.

The Celtic Warrior predictably controlled the match until his opponent started his big comeback with a few high-impact moves. While the former NXT North American Champion couldn't wrap up the bout with the aforementioned Spanish Fly maneuver, he eventually got the win after hitting his Recoil finisher.

The story of the match revolved around Sheamus and Ridge Holland's problems, but it was still a welcome sight to see Ricochet pick up another TV win.

The 33-year-old star is finally starting to put together a string of victories, and he will personally be hoping to have a prominent role on the road to WrestleMania 38. He has consistently received fans' support, who have urged WWE to book the underutilized star in more meaningful stories and matches.

