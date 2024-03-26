Ricochet’s real-life partner reacts to his massive win on RAW

Ricochet's life-life partner reacted to his massive win on RAW tonight via social media.

Samantha Irvin is an announcer on RAW who has made a name for herself due to her unique style of announcing superstars. Samantha has been in a relationship with Ricochet for a couple of years and they are currently engaged to be married. Samantha has shown her support for her fiance several times in the past.

On the latest episode of RAW, The One and Only went face-to-face against Judgment Day member JD McDonagh. After a spectacular contest, the former Intercontinental Champion hit the shooting star press on a standing JD McDonagh to get the win.

Following the match, Samantha Irvin took to X social media platform to express how she felt about her fiance.

"I LOVE RICOCHET!!!!!!!," tweeted Samantha.

Check out her tweet below:

Expand Tweet

This was the second win that the former NXT North American was able to get against a Judgment Day member after he beat Dominik Mysterio last week. These losses certainly won't make Rhea Ripley happy, who showcased a bit of disappointment at JD before his match tonight.

It remains to be seen what this win means for the former Intercontinental Champion.

Poll : Do you think Ricochet will be able to regain the Intercontinental Championship? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion