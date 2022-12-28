Ricochet’s WWE girlfriend discloses what talent she doesn’t possess

Ricochet's girlfriend, SmackDown ring announcer Samantha Irvin, is very talented, but she can't do everything.

Last Friday night on the blue brand, Ricochet and Braun Strowman took on Imperium in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight match. During the clash, Strowman used mistletoe to allow the former Intercontinental Champion to get a kiss from ring announcer Samantha Irvin that helped re-energize him and lead his team to victory.

Following the kiss, Michael Cole made it clear on commentary that the two are a real-life couple. Outside of ring announcing, Irvin is also a very talented musician. After posting a video of herself on social media singing the national anthem prior to a Top Rank Boxing event, a member of the WWE Universe questioned if there was anything she couldn't do. Irvin responded by revealing that she couldn't wrestle.

Tweeting out:

"Wrestle... *Crying laughing emoji* *praying hands emoji*," Samantha Irvin wrote.

Ricochet has benefitted greatly from Triple H's new WWE regime so far

Since taking over creative for WWE in late July, Triple H has made many changes across the board for talent on both SmackDown and RAW.

Ricochet is a performer who has greatly benefitted from the regime change as he has been allowed to win more consistently and wrestle longer matches for the WWE Universe.

Under Vince McMahon, The One and Only had multiple pushes that would suddenly stop out of nowhere. While he had reigns with the United States and Intercontinental Championships, at no point did he ever feel like an important part of the WWE main roster.

Thanks to changes from Triple H, Ricochet managed to win the SmackDown World Cup, scoring victories over Mustafa Ali, Braun Strowman, and Santos Escobar in the process.

While he came up short in his title match with GUNTHER, many within the WWE Universe called it the best SmackDown match of the year.

What do you make of Samantha Irvin's comments? Would you like to see her step into the ring in the future? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Could The Bloodline get a new member soon? This man is a powerhouse. More details here.

Poll : Will Ricochet have a big 2023 in WWE? Yes No 0 votes