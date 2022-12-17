Ricochet is set to battle Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship tonight on WWE SmackDown and appears ready for the challenge.

Gunther captured the Intercontinental Championship from Ricochet on the June 24 edition of SmackDown. Ricochet earned another shot at the title tonight by winning the SmackDown World Cup tournament.

The Intercontinental Champion helped Ricochet advance in the tournament by interfering in his match against Braun Strowman. Gunther wanted nothing to do with The Monster of All Monsters and made sure to get him out of the tournament to determine his next opponent.

WWE's official Twitter account uploaded a brief video of the challenger before tonight's title match. The former Intercontinental Champion was seated alone in the stands and appeared ready for his match against The Ring General.

"Eyes on the prize. Always moving forward," said Ricochet. [00:06 - 00:11]

Ricochet explains why winning WWE's SmackDown World Cup meant so much to him

The One and Only defeated Legado Del Fantasma's Santos Escobar in the finals of the SmackDown World Cup to earn a shot at the Intercontinental Championship.

Ricochet disclosed what winning the tournament, and the title once again would mean to him in a recent interview with WWE's Cathy Kelley.

"It means the world. It means everything to me. It was devastating when I lost it. So that is another key motivating factor behind all of this. It is not just to win for America, to win the SmackDown World Cup, and to just win in general for Ricochet. Because we know Ricochet's past, this hasn't been the best couple of years for him so this is a chance for me to redeem myself and show that I belong here," he added. [02:36 - 03:02]

Fox 40 News @Fox40News For the first time since WarGames, Roman Reigns returns to SmackDown! Plus, GUNTHER defends the Intercontinental Championship against Ricochet. It’s an all-new edition of Friday Night SmackDown, LIVE at 8 eastern, 7 central Friday night on FOX! For the first time since WarGames, Roman Reigns returns to SmackDown! Plus, GUNTHER defends the Intercontinental Championship against Ricochet. It’s an all-new edition of Friday Night SmackDown, LIVE at 8 eastern, 7 central Friday night on FOX! https://t.co/dDlp0GB6K3

Ricochet will enter tonight's match as the underdog but has proven countless times that he should never be counted out. Time will tell if he is able to capture the title from Gunther on this week's edition of WWE SmackDown.

Who would you like to see battle for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Did Seth Rollins almost end a legendary career? More details here.

Poll : 0 votes