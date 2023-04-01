Ricochet sends a message to his WrestleMania opponents by defeating three former champions on WWE SmackDown

Former Intercontinental Champion Ricochet defeated Montez Ford of The Street Profits, Chad Gable of Alpha Academy, and Erik of The Viking Raiders on tonight's edition of SmackDown. Interestingly, the 34-year-old's opponents on the blue brand have all been former tag team champions on the RAW brand.

At the Men's WrestleMania Showcase Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Match, Braun Strowman and The One and Only will take on Alpha Academy, the Viking Raiders, and The Street Profits.

During their match on tonight's SmackDown, Chad Gable and Erik tried to join forces early on, but it didn't work out. Ford got hit with a superplex off the top rope, and after that, Gable hit the high-flyer with a belly-to-belly suplex off the top rope.

Later, the former Intercontinental Champion flew off the top rope and took Ford down. Gable capitalized and delivered a German Suplex to Ricochet, but Erik broke up the cover.

The Street Profits member jumped over the top rope and flattened all three of his opponents. He rolled Gable back in and hit a Frog Splash but couldn't make the cover. Ricochet immediately struck out a 450 Splash and picked up the win.

Do you think the newly formed team of The One and Only and Braun Strowman would emerge victorious at WrestleMania 39 against three former tag team champions?

