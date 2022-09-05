Ricochet sends a warning to WWE Superstar after Premium Live Event

After NXT Worlds Collide, Ricochet sent a warning to NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and his friend Trick Williams.

The NXT Worlds Collide Premium Live Event kicked off with the NXT North American Title match between Carmelo Hayes and Ricochet.

The two prime athletes gave everything they had to emerge victorious. After 15 minutes of high-flying action, Trick Williams distracted the SmackDown superstar. Hayes managed to retain his title with a small-package roll-up.

Prior to his match, the Human Highlight Reel mentioned on Twitter that he would once again become the NXT North American Champion. After the match, a fan replied to the former Intercontinental Champion's tweet highlighting his loss.

The SmackDown superstar responded by saying that he indeed had Hayes defeated on multiple occasions, but Trick Williams spoiled the party for him. Having said that, he stated that the next time the end result will be different.

"The way I see it is I had him beat twice if that imbecile @_trickwilliams didn’t put his nose where it don’t belong. I’ll get to him later," Ricochet tweeted.

Fans respond to Ricochet's tweet

The NXT North American title match received a lot of praise from the fans. Naturally, fans were elated upon reading the tweet from the former Intercontinental Champion.

•daquan• @Legit_Rush @KingRicochet @_trickwilliams "Get to him later" ??? Soooo, what I'm hearing is this wasn't a one time thing @KingRicochet @_trickwilliams "Get to him later" ??? Soooo, what I'm hearing is this wasn't a one time thing 👀☺️

Fans mentioned that they wanted to see multiple rematches between the two high-flyers and also suggested match stipulations for the two.

Victor Taylor Perry @wallflowerperry

We need a trilogy, cause y’all had so much SAUCE in that match. 🏽 @KingRicochet So, it’s not over?We need a trilogy, cause y’all had so much SAUCE in that match. @KingRicochet So, it’s not over? 👀We need a trilogy, cause y’all had so much SAUCE in that match. 👏🏽

Eric Smart @satchmo1980 @KingRicochet @_trickwilliams This needs to be settled in a 2 out of 3 falls or iron man match @KingRicochet @_trickwilliams This needs to be settled in a 2 out of 3 falls or iron man match

One fan also requested that Trick Williams be banned from ringside for the rematch. The fan also mentioned that the Human Highlight Reel would win the match if Williams was absent.

Breme @bremeontwt @KingRicochet @_trickwilliams Ban Trick from ringside and watch Ricochet rule the show @KingRicochet @_trickwilliams Ban Trick from ringside and watch Ricochet rule the show

One fan also suggested the two have their rematch at the grandest stage of them all, WrestleMania.

Fans also showered both the superstars with love and praise for putting on an entertaining match.

Kryptos theos @kryptos_theos @KingRicochet @_trickwilliams 4star match for sure and you was fighting two guy's. You still the most talented wrestler i have ever seen @KingRicochet @_trickwilliams 4star match for sure and you was fighting two guy's. You still the most talented wrestler i have ever seen

As of now, Carmelo Hayes will be looking forward to his next challenger while the former Intercontinental Champion will be heading back to SmackDown.

We will have to wait and see to find out what is next for the Human Highlight Reel.

Would you like to see these two high-flyers battle it out again? Let us know in the comments section below.

