"You're a jerk and nobody wants to work with you" – Former United States Champion disses Mustafa Ali

WWE superstar Ricochet is not a fan of Mustafa Ali.

This week after SmackDown, Kayla Braxton caught up with Ricochet on Talking Smack to discuss his match against Drew McIntyre and his equation with Mustafa Ali. Ricochet was quick to state that despite his seemingly friendly vibes, he didn't want anything to do with Mustafa Ali.

The high-flying superstar stated that he had known Ali for a long time. Ricochet stated that Mustafa Ali was a jerk, and he'd stay away from Ali's mind games.

Here's what Ricochet had to say about Mustafa Ali:

"I've known him for a long time. He knows that I know exactly what he's doing. He's just trying to reel me in into one of his plots or his schemes or whatever he's got – tricks up his sleeve. So I just cut it off at the start before it gets any further, before he has any other beliefs in his head. I cut it off and let him know that 'Nah bro, you're just a jerk and nobody wants to work with you.'"

You can watch the full interview here.

Mustafa Ali offered to help Ricochet after his match against Drew McIntyre

Ricochet had an impressive showing against Drew McIntyre this week on SmackDown. Although he came up short, Ricochet managed to earn the respect of the Scottish Warrior.

Later, in a backstage segment, Mustafa Ali walked up to Ricochet and offered to join forces. Ali had also lost to McIntyre in an open challenge last week. Ricochet reminded Ali that he betrayed his former partner, Mansoor. Ricochet confronted Ali and mentioned that he won't fall victim to his mind games and walked off, leaving Ali seething.

Do you think Mustafa Ali and Ricochet are in a collision course for next week's show? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

