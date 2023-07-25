Ricochet subtly paid tribute to a retired 58-year-old legend on RAW against Logan Paul

Ricochet made a big statement on RAW this week when he confronted Logan Paul. He mentioned ahead of a segment backstage that he would tell the star whatever he wanted to say to his face - and that's what he did.

The One and Only had a segment with Logan Paul on RAW to confront him and confirm their match for SummerSlam. The bout has been building up for a while now - with the first tease happening during their viral moment in the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match. The two essentially cost each other the Money in the Bank ladder match in London - which was the biggest source of frustration for Paul.

On RAW this week, Logan Paul first took Ricochet out before filming himself to make their match official. The One and Only then did a kip-up and Sweet Chin Music in a tribute to retired 58-year-old legend Shawn Michaels.

You can see the part we're referring to from 1:20 onwards:

In the aftermath of the segment, a frustrated Logan Paul revealed that he will be returning for the go-home episode of RAW before SummerSlam next week to get revenge on his opponent.

It was admittedly odd that they were still in the same building at the time.

Will Logan Paul eventually get the win over Ricochet? Let us know what you think in the comments below!

