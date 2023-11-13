Ricochet supports WWE legend with controversial statement about annoying situation

Ricochet came out in support of a WWE legend with a controversial statement about an annoying situation.

Hurricane Helms first started his career in 2001. Despite being small in stature, he was able to get over due to his funny superhero gimmick, which provided some hilarious entertainment for the fans. While he was never the top star in the company, he was still one of the most popular talents on the roster.

Recently, Hurricane Helms took to social media to comment on a post about a crying baby on a flight. The WWE veteran was quick to state that people have the right to be annoyed about a crying baby on a flight.

As controversial as that statement may sound, Ricochet came out in defense of Helms and stated that people do not want to hear that.

"As true as this is...people do not want to hear that."

Ricochet was quick to blame the parents

This wasn't the first tweet that the WWE Superstar has made about this situation. The former Intercontinental Champion took to Twitter earlier to place for the crying child on the parents and said that it starts at home.

"As someone who has flown with a child a lot...I dont even blame the child, most of the time the crying and carrying on starts with the parents. How the child acts in public starts at home. IMO."

The comments posted by both of these stars won't sit well with a lot of people, especially with parents who have kids. We will have to wait and watch how the backlash unfolds on social media as this tweet begins to catch wind.

What do you make of Hurricane Helms and Ricochet's comments? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

